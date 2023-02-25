Quantfury Token Trading Down 4.2% This Week (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Quantfury Token token can currently be purchased for $9.66 or 0.00041910 BTC on exchanges. Quantfury Token has a total market capitalization of $96.58 million and approximately $12,345.21 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantfury Token has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.68202937 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $36,417.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

