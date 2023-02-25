QuarkChain Price Hits $0.0117 on Exchanges (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $61.80 million and approximately $6.61 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

