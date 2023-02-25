QUASA (QUA) Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $99.00 million and approximately $120,632.85 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010306 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00033003 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00042918 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00022387 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000174 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00218236 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,018.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0012981 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $121,609.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

