Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

QBR.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quebecor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$33.06.

Quebecor Price Performance

QBR.B stock opened at C$32.17 on Friday. Quebecor has a 1 year low of C$23.85 and a 1 year high of C$32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.45. The firm has a market cap of C$4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.37.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

