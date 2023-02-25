QUINT (QUINT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $976.57 Million

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last week, QUINT has traded 3% lower against the dollar. QUINT has a market cap of $976.57 million and $2.01 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUINT token can now be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00005285 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About QUINT

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUINT is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

According to CryptoCompare, "The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper"

