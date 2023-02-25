Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 917,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 954,120 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.58% of Radian Group worth $17,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1,399.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

RDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Radian Group stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.42.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. Radian Group had a net margin of 62.39% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $314.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

