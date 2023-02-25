Rally 1-Day Volume Hits $3.13 Million (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. Rally has a total market cap of $57.62 million and $3.13 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rally has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002175 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.82 or 0.00430436 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,545.81 or 0.28512875 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000164 BTC.
About Rally
Rally was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,668,351,667 tokens. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rally is rly.network. Rally’s official message board is forum.rally.io.
Buying and Selling Rally
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
