Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.03 and last traded at $46.03. 450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.70.

Ramsay Health Care Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.25.

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ramsay Health Care Ltd. is in the provision of healthcare services and the operation of hospitals and day surgery facilities. It operates through the following segments : Asia Pacific, UK, France and Nordics. The company was founded by Paul Joseph Ramsay in 1964 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.