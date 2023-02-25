Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,948.18

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,948.18 ($23.46) and traded as high as GBX 2,095 ($25.23). Rathbones Group shares last traded at GBX 2,085 ($25.11), with a volume of 101,049 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Investec lowered Rathbones Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,195 ($26.43) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rathbones Group to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,950 ($23.48) to GBX 2,100 ($25.29) in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,098.75 ($25.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,980.77, a P/E/G ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,089.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,949.84.

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

