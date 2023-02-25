Raydium One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.93 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last week, Raydium has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $51.82 million and $1.93 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Raydium

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,445,128 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

