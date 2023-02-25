Raymond James Cuts Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target to $8.75

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $9.00 to $8.75 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAND. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.06.

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Resource Partners USA LP bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $252,328,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,901,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,025,000 after acquiring an additional 159,721 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 100,345.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,063,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,832,000 after acquiring an additional 25,038,166 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at $34,885,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 0.7% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 6,473,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,465,000 after purchasing an additional 47,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

