Raymond James Downgrades Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) to Outperform

Raymond James lowered shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $38.27 on Tuesday. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average is $39.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Origin Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 18.24%.

In other Origin Bancorp news, Director Michael Aubrey Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,725,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBNK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 116.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,157,000 after purchasing an additional 348,545 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $9,670,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,118,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,411,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,195,000 after acquiring an additional 218,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 12.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,883,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,634,000 after acquiring an additional 210,740 shares during the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Origin Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.