ReddCoin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $6.34 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 29.2% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $6.34 million and approximately $4,884.11 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.92 or 0.00398519 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00028445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014540 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000841 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004396 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017394 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000398 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.