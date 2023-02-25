Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 127,746 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 280,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,746 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.8% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $33.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,005,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,469. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $40.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.52.

