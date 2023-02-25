Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 88,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of New York Times at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in New York Times by 34,889.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,518,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,066,000 after buying an additional 4,505,595 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,351,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,547,000 after buying an additional 2,470,866 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in New York Times by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,201,000 after buying an additional 1,389,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,975,000 after buying an additional 659,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of New York Times from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Times has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.08.

New York Times Stock Performance

New York Times Increases Dividend

NYSE:NYT traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.05. 1,276,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,554. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average of $33.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.99. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $47.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

New York Times announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Times

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,807.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,922.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,807.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

