Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 93,009 MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 93,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the third quarter worth approximately $531,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 70.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 306,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 126,400 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 355.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 294,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 229,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 38,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

NYSE MDU traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $32.00. 1,030,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,138. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.17%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

