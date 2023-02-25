Redwood Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,443 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 395.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,998,500,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,841,000 after buying an additional 20,487,614 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,606,000 after buying an additional 4,433,565 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 407.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,399 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fortinet from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.39.

Fortinet Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.86. 3,730,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,172,172. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.13. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $659,341.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 924,949 shares of company stock worth $53,411,641 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Further Reading

