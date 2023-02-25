Redwood Investment Management LLC Buys 11,334 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 735.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,875 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,334 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.7% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 196.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 189.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,484,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125,732 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 358.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,098,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,617,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 254.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,738,492 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,522,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.79.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $5.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.88. The stock had a trading volume of 142,228,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,191,456. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

