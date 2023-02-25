Redwood Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,312 Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAIC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.36. The company had a trading volume of 154,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,385. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.11. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $117.94.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAIC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

About Science Applications International

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

