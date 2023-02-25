Redwood Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,211 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 35,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,480,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 234.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,987,000 after buying an additional 29,015 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,404,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Gartner by 5.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 287.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total transaction of $71,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,256.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total transaction of $71,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,328 shares in the company, valued at $829,256.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total transaction of $5,765,325.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,425,563.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,769 shares of company stock valued at $13,609,902. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

IT traded down $3.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $332.35. 389,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,491. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.90. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $358.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.00.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.