Redwood Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,904,000 after buying an additional 73,582 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,576,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 297.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,146,000 after buying an additional 24,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,836,000 after buying an additional 24,034 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total transaction of $336,886.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,786 shares of company stock valued at $19,016,045 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE AZO traded down $30.90 on Friday, hitting $2,540.56. 148,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,834. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,446.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,364.36. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,610.05. The firm has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.73.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.15 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $25.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZO. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,601.71.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

