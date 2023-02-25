Redwood Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,601 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Mercury Systems worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 79.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 33.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 14.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRCY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

Shares of MRCY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.62. 235,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,957. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average is $48.26. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -670.25, a P/E/G ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $255,973.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,440,294.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $25,880.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,407,939.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $255,973.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,088 shares in the company, valued at $28,440,294.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,851 shares of company stock valued at $582,461. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

