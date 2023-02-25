Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 1,285 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Redwood Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 8,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 64.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

JEF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.67. The stock had a trading volume of 843,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,396. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $40.80.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

