Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 2,502 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Redwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. TreeHouse Foods comprises about 0.5% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of TreeHouse Foods worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 9.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 18.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 72.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,386 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 52.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

Shares of THS stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $48.83. 229,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,997. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average of $47.30. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $51.55.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

