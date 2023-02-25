Redwood Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 12.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $85,081,000 after acquiring an additional 75,060 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Several research firms have weighed in on FANG. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $211.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,199,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,814. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Articles

