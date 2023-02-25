Regal Asian Investments Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:RG8)

Regal Asian Investments Limited (ASX:RG8 – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 26th.
Regal Asian Investments Stock Performance
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Regal Asian Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Asian Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.