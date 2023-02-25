Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Issues Earnings Results

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.77% and a negative net margin of 21,036.13%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 55.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $17.06 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $35.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

Insider Transactions at Relay Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,541.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,541.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Adams sold 9,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $199,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 55,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,190. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 592.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,369,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,003 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,718,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,039,000 after buying an additional 1,524,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 17.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,359,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,003,000 after buying an additional 1,261,066 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 219.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,076,000 after buying an additional 659,012 shares during the last quarter.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

