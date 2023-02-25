Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 407,300 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 940.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Hilton Worldwide worth $54,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1,024.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $144.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.77.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

