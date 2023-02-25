Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 680,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 241,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.31% of Workiva worth $52,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 3rd quarter worth $1,529,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 21.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Workiva by 18.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 119,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after buying an additional 18,319 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Workiva by 4.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $87.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.45. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 1.15. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $124.76.

In other Workiva news, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total transaction of $216,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,134.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 9,182 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $827,022.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,649,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total transaction of $216,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,134.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,800 shares of company stock worth $1,750,818 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

WK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workiva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

