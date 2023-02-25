Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $51.84 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $51,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 142.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,540.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,610.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,446.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,364.36.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.15 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $25.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,601.71.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

