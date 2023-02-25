Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $67.73 Million Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 410.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 745,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 599,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.29% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $67,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IFF. UBS Group dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Societe Generale cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $93.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.47 and its 200-day moving average is $104.09. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $140.12.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

