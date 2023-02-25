Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $69.36 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 808,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,096 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.23% of Consolidated Edison worth $69,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.83.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $91.26 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.79.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Stories

