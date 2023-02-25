Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $70.79 Million Stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,012,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.51% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $70,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

ZIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.60 to $30.40 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.08.

NYSE ZIM opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $91.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.29.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

