Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 66,277 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,965,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,277 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.49% of Meridian Bioscience worth $61,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VIVO shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Meridian Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $33.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day moving average is $32.71.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.45 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Equities analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products and the sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

