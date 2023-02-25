Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 967,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,152,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $56,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 3,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $241,742.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,618.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 3,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $241,742.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,618.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $634,535.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,349,230.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,678. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $130.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.96.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.07). Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COUP. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Coupa Software from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Coupa Software from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $50.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.42.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

