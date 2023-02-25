Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 956,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 70,389 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $55,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 399.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ryanair by 34.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Ryanair during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Ryanair by 656.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Ryanair by 26.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.64.

RYAAY opened at $90.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.45. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $105.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

