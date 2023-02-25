Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 6th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Rent-A-Center Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.27 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09.

Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $990.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 453.33%.

Insider Transactions at Rent-A-Center

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,232.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,117.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rent-A-Center

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

