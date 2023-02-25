Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.41 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 30.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 53.8% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve, and Forward (FWRD). The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

