Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Revolve Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.24.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group Price Performance

NYSE RVLV opened at $25.76 on Friday. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Revolve Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 41.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 421.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 33.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revolve Group

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve, and Forward (FWRD). The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.