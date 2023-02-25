Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
RVLV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Revolve Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.24.
Revolve Group Price Performance
NYSE RVLV opened at $25.76 on Friday. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73.
Institutional Trading of Revolve Group
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 41.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 421.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 33.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve, and Forward (FWRD). The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Revolve Group (RVLV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.