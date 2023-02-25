Rigetti Computing’s (RGTI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RGTI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $11.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rigetti Computing from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.00.

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

NASDAQ:RGTI opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. Rigetti Computing has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Chad Rigetti sold 114,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $115,698.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,118,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,209,947.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 466,364 shares of company stock worth $470,522. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter worth about $2,728,000. Institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

About Rigetti Computing

(Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Recommended Stories

