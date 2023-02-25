Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $82.47

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$82.47 and traded as high as C$84.40. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares last traded at C$83.84, with a volume of 453,473 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “buy” rating and set a C$67.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$80.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$82.44.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Cuts Dividend

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

