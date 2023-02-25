Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Director Dirk A. Kempthorne Sells 3,456 Shares of Stock

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Half International Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:RHI opened at $78.57 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $122.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.89%.

Robert Half International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on RHI shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

