Robert W. Baird Boosts Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target to $43.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

FLR has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Fluor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of FLR stock opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.29. Fluor has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $37.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fluor will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after acquiring an additional 571,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,501,000 after acquiring an additional 210,592 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,114,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,468,000 after acquiring an additional 195,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,479,000 after acquiring an additional 392,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.