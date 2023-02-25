Robert W. Baird Increases Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Price Target to $120.00

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FOXF. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded down $10.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.14. The stock had a trading volume of 566,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,967. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.08 and its 200-day moving average is $98.56. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $69.28 and a 52 week high of $131.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Activity at Fox Factory

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $408.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.86 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,615. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fox Factory

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 21.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at $946,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.