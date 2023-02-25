ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.51 and last traded at $29.93. Approximately 7,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 17,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 200,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period.

