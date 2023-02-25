Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ROKU. Cannonball Research cut shares of Roku from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $44.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.12.

Roku Stock Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $62.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.83. Roku has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $141.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Transactions at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $867.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $1,500,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Roku by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Roku by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

