Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 70 to GBX 90. The company traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 6147056 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

RYCEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 102 ($1.23) to GBX 105 ($1.26) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.75.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 293,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Up 2.2 %

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06.

(Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.