Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target to C$11.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance

OTCMKTS CGIFF opened at $6.97 on Friday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur and Water Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur and Water Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, zinc oxide and a variety of inorganic coagulants used in water treatment.

