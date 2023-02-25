Royal Bank of Canada Buys 361,335 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,250,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,335 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.65% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $410,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.66. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $48.41.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

