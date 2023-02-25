Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,801,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,570 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.94% of Dominion Energy worth $539,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 31.9% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,915,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,896. The company has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

